Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Scream, Fight and Lose Their Minds in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

Merrick Morton

Florence Pugh crushes raw eggs in her fists in the latest chaotic trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

It’s one of the many instances of her character, Alice, going off the rails as the veneer of her perfect life begins to crack. Later in the footage, the walls start to close in… literally.

In “Don’t Worry Darling,” from director Olivia Wilde, Pugh and her husband Jack (Harry Styles) live in the quaint, experimental utopia called Victory. But she becomes increasingly suspicious that his lush company — which is working on a top-secret project that promises to change the world — may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Alice begins to question the company’s ethos, but she’s not able to convince the other residents in the idyllic Palm Springs-esque town, which causes her to mentally unravel. She concludes tearfully, “They’re lying about everything!”

A doctor (“Veep’s” Timothy Simons) attempts to prescribe her pills for “nightmares” and suggests Alice just has to “keep calm and carry on.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Styles and Pugh’s characters get hot and heavy, scream at each other plenty and discuss “chaos” as the enemy of progress.

The cast includes Chris Pine, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

“Booksmart” writer Katie Silberman penned the screenplay, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke (“Chernobyl Diaries”) and Silberman.

“Don’t Worry Darling” will open in theaters on Sept. 23 after premiering at Venice Film Festival. The psychological thriller is Wilde’s follow-up feature to 2019’s coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart.” Prior to stepping behind the camera, she acted in movies and on TV shows such as “Tron: Legacy,” “Drinking Buddies” and “The O.C.”

Watch the newest trailer below: