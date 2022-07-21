NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash4Life
07-10-19-21-54, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
Double Play
02-07-10-11-17-33
(two, seven, ten, eleven, seventeen, thirty-three)
Pick 6 Lotto
04-09-19-25-27-42
(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Pick 3
1-8-4, Fireball: 1
(one, eight, four; Fireball: one)
Pick 4
6-2-6-6, Fireball: 1
(six, two, six, six; Fireball: one)
Cash 5
03-08-19-25-32, Xtra: 2
(three, eight, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $313,000
Midday Pick 3
5-2-0, Fireball:
(five, two, zero; Fireball: zero)
Midday Pick 4
6-6-4-1, Fireball:
(six, six, four, one; Fireball: zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
Comments / 0