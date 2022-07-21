ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Midday Daily 3

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

Midday Daily 4

1-6-2-3

(one, six, two, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

