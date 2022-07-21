MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Midday Daily 3
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
Midday Daily 4
1-6-2-3
(one, six, two, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Midday Daily 3
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
Midday Daily 4
1-6-2-3
(one, six, two, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0