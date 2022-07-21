ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

5-2-0, Fireball:

(five, two, zero; Fireball: zero)

The Associated Press

PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (seven, six, eight; Wild: one) (three, nine, five, three; Wild: one) (four, six, two, six, eight; Wild: one) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000. Treasure Hunt. 03-08-13-14-29 (three, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine)
HARRISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Yanks' Stanton goes on 10-day IL with Achilles tendonitis

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who face the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field. Stanton homered for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL’s 3-2 victory. However, coming out of the All-Star Game, Stanton was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts against Houston and Baltimore. The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in southern Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Three people were killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in southern Kentucky, officials said. The crash happened late Monday in the southbound lanes near Exit 38, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The crash was caused by a wrong-way driver headed north in a pickup truck that slammed head-on into a vehicle heading south, the London Police Department said in a Facebook post. All three of the occupants in the southbound vehicle were killed, police said. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital. Southbound lanes were closed for hours after the crash, but reopened Tuesday morning, WYMT-TV reported.
LONDON, KY
The Associated Press

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano’s far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — For as long as anyone can remember, rent increases rarely happened at Ridgeview Homes, a family-owned mobile home park in upstate New York. That changed in 2018 when corporate owners took over the 65-year-old park located amid farmland and down the road from a fast food joint and grocery store about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo. Residents, about half of whom are seniors or disabled people on fixed incomes, put up with the first two increases. They hoped the latest owner, Cook Properties, would address the bourbon-colored drinking water, sewage bubbling into their bathtubs and the pothole-filled roads. When that didn’t happen and a new lease with a 6% increase was imposed this year, they formed an association. About half the residents launched a rent strike in May, prompting Cook Properties to send out about 30 eviction notices.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Truck driver on trial in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A prosecutor said Tuesday that a commercial truck driver charged in the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn’t looking, while his lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments before the collision. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on June 21, 2019, and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash along U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, prosecutor John McCormick said in his opening statement in Zhukovskyy’s trial in state superior court in Lancaster. He said multiple witnesses would testify that Zhukovskyy, who said he was reaching down to get a drink before the crash, was seen going over the center line. McCormick said Zhukovskyy knew how dangerous heroin was because on May 5 that year, he had overdosed on the drug while on a fishing trip with his family and was revived by police, who administered an overdose reversal drug.
RANDOLPH, NH
The Associated Press

FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, reservation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI officials said at a news conference that the effort is being publicized to help locate the missing individuals, increase transparency and encourage relatives of missing Indigenous persons who aren’t on the list to reach out to local law enforcement and file a report. The project is in addition to the FBI’s continuing efforts to call attention to unsolved Indigenous homicides and missing person cases it is investigating. “For a long time, the issue of missing Native Americans has been in the news and a lot of people have been wondering if anybody is paying attention,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “I am here to assure you the FBI has been paying attention and together with our partners, we are taking a significant step toward justice for these victims, their families and communities.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

GOP group endorses Nevada's Democratic attorney general

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thirteen Nevada Republicans announced a new coalition on Monday to endorse Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in his re-election bid against their party’s nominee, Sigal Chattah, a right-wing candidate who bested a more moderate Republican primary contender. The announcement of “Republicans for Ford,” first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, signals a major shift in party support as the group is headlined by a former rival of Ford’s — former state Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson, along with former GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian. “Now, more than ever, it is time to put duty to the state...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Trial begins in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly “lied and attacked the parents of murdered children” when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victim’s parents told a Texas jury on Tuesday at the outset of a trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them. Jones created a “massive campaign of lies” and recruited “wild extremists from the fringes of the internet ... who were as cruel as Mr. Jones wanted them to be” to the families of the 20 first-graders and...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday. In a news release, the German automaker said it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year, with a goal of increasing that rate next year. The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant in 2019, including facilities for vehicle and battery pack assembly. The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year. Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs more than 4,000 people. The start of production comes as America’s automakers take aim with electric vehicles at the largest segment of the U.S. market: modest-sized SUVs, representing about 20% of new-vehicle sales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

NYPD: Preacher, wife robbed of $1M in jewelry during sermon

NEW YORK (AP) — A preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service, just as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity, police said. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce, was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when police say three robbers walked in. They showed guns and demanded property from Miller-Whitehead and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, police said. The service was also being livestreamed online. In the video, which appears to have been removed from the church’s social media channels, Miller-Whitehead is heard asking his flock, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” moments before the robbers entered the church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Boise attorney to face Labrador for Idaho attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he’s running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement. Arkoosh will face former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in the November general election. Labrador, a Tea Party favorite during his four terms in Congress, defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary. Wasden is well known for his strategy of simply calling balls and strikes when interpreting the law, which irked some Republican lawmakers who didn’t like his legal advice. Labrador has said he will make the office much more partisan. He ran for Idaho governor four years ago but lost to current Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary.
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash involving a Rain Runner commuter train and a vehicle on State Road 313, according to New Mexico State Police. The names and ages of the two people who died weren’t immediately released. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They said all 90 passengers onboard the train were being bussed to their destination.
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

Pet boa constrictor strangles owner; police investigate

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A man’s pet boa constrictor wrapped itself around his neck, sending him to a hospital, where he died several days later, authorities in Pennsylvania said. Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. The cause of death was was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, and the manner of death was ruled accidental. “A boa constrictor-type snake approximately 18 feet in length constricted around the neck of Mr. Senseman, thus causing the anoxic brain injury (complete lack of oxygen to the brain),” the coroner’s office said Monday. Police were called to a home in Fogelsville, in eastern Pennsylvania, shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck. An officer was able to shoot the snake’s head without hurting the man, who was given medical aid and taken to the hospital.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

