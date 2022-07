STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Today is the final day for the public to make their voice heard in the battle between Brightline and boaters over drawbridge operation in Stuart. The issue focuses on the Roosevelt train bridge, which hosts a Brightline commuter rail that runs from Miami to West Palm Beach and is being expanded to Orlando. This means more trains, which means more time the bridge will have to stay closed, to the detriment of boaters attempting to get through.

