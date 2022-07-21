Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:
5-9-0-8, FB: 7
(five, nine, zero, eight; FB: seven)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:
5-9-0-8, FB: 7
(five, nine, zero, eight; FB: seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0