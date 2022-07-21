Daviess Co. Arrests

32-year-old Jeremy Seelmaer of Montgomery was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. 38-year-old Christopher Russell, of Evansville, was arrested Friday by the Daviess County...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Evansville Police Department made an arrest on July 24 around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, officers noticed a 2016 Gray Mazda 3SP speeding and pulled over the vehicle. Police say the car smelled of marijuana on the inside. Officers noticed a marijuana joint in the ashtray along with burnt residue in a glass pipe and a grinder all in plain view of the officers.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers say he almost side-swiped them while driving down N. Saint Joseph Avenue. They say that happened just after midnight around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to a media report, officers with the Evansville Police Department were driving in a marked...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said a Bedford, Indiana man had to be put into a “medically-induced coma” after a crime spree in an Evansville neighborhood. Officers said they were sent to the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Drive on July 18 after someone called to report a vehicle on fire. Police said the man […]
Authorities in Spencer County, Indiana, say they're looking for a missing teen. The Santa Claus Police Department says it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village on Thursday to investigate a runaway juvenile. The police department says it's looking for 15-year-old Kendall King, who has light brown hair and...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say someone shot at an Evansville home overnight, leaving damage inside the residence. Friday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on Evans Avenue for a criminal mischief report. The victim reportedly told police that their residence had been shot several times overnight.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says they were called to a garage fire on Sunday morning. It happened at a home on Joan Place just before 11 a.m. EFD says the fire had spread to a wooden deck and into the home by the time they arrived.
There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stanley Crague, a 67-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown buzzcut hair with blue eyes. Stanley is missing from Terre Haute. He was last seen on Wednesday, July 20th at 8:30 am. He is believed to...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested two men for stealing vehicles and machinery. Matthew Bailey, 45, of Maceo and Montae Goodnight, 34, of Owensboro were charged with receiving stolen property. DCSO said they received a report on a stolen Polaris Ranger and zero-turn...
Sullivan County – On July 20, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Sullivan County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 110 West Graysville Street, Sullivan, Indiana. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that the victim had been transported by a family member to the...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says a Florida woman escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when her R-V Camper was hit by a CSX freight train. It happened shortly before 4:30 at 23-90 North Lower Fort Knox Road. The sheriff’s department says the driver, Virginia Wilson of Naples, Florida, was...
Evansville’s new flock safety cameras are continuing to aid in investigations, bringing one stolen vehicle from another county back to its rightful owner. This is one of the many success stories that the Evansville Police Department has seen over the past few months. On Wednesday, an Auto Theft Detective...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges in US District Court. Matthew Beeler, 32, of Terre Haute received 183 months after appearing in the Southern District of Indiana and pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month. The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed. Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the...
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clinton man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Sullivan. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a call about a reported stabbing on West Graysville Street in Sullivan. Police found the suspect was in the residence once they […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been three months since a boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, and Yvonne Casey wants answers. Casey, who organized a vigil for the for the boy, who is believed to have been around 5 years old. "I just feel that...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday marks one year since the passing of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll. Carroll was shot and killed outside of a gas station at 13th and Poplar streets in Terre Haute on July 23, 2021. Now, her family is taking the time to mourn her death one...
