ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Pet of the Week: Ghost Train

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFC3t_0gnt16Mo00

Ghost Train is a big Shepherd mix male that came to Adams County Pet Rescue as a stray. He has quite a personality and loves to go for walks with his people. He's athletic and would make a great outdoor active companion. Ghost Train is a 2-year-old male and can be paired with other dogs. Like all of our pets available for adoption, he has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations. For more information, call Adam’s County Pet Rescue at 509-488-5544 or by visiting us on the web at adamscountypetrescue.com. Ghost Train and other pets may be found at our shelter located at 1961 W. Bench Road in Othello.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Soap Lake healthcare provider awarded seven-figure sum to recover revenue lost during pandemic

SOAP LAKE - $1.1 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was funneled to Grant County Public Hospital District 4, which operates McKay Healthcare in Soap Lake. The money was awarded to the healthcare facility to fill budget shortfall caused by substantial revenue losses accrued during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital district plans to use the funds as part of a larger campaign fund to appropriate towards the ongoing modernization project at the facility.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

FIRST ALERT: Take these items out of your car in excessive heat!

PASCO, Wash. — Triple digits aren’t uncommon for summers in the Tri-Cities. The air can reach burning temperatures, but for a car, it’s even worse. The heat isn’t going to just affect you, but also the things in your car. Before the heat gets too real, here’s a reminder from Ben Shearer from the Pasco Fire Department to keep an eye on the things in your car.
kpq.com

Over 1,000 Grant PUD Costumers Without Power Monday

Grant County PUD crews still have some work to do after over 1,000 customers lost power just before 7:30 this morning south of Ephrata. Public Affairs Officer Christine Pratt said a pole fire near the intersection of Dodson Road and Road 9.8 West burned the pole's base to the point that it fell over.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake woman dies trying to rescue dog from irrigation canal

A Moses Lake woman died Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue a family dog from an irrigation canal near Royal City. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado did not resurface after she went into the water about 12:45 p.m. She reportedly became trapped by the turbulence...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPS driver saves drowning girl at RV resort in Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE - A UPS driver's prompt response to a girl who nearly drowned at a local RV park likely saved her life. On Wednesday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported that a 9-year-old girl was pulled from a swimming pool at Smokiam RV Resort just north of Soap Lake.
SOAP LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Power outages possible with extreme heat on the way

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - With forecasted highs in the triple digits this week, Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning that Grant County may see some power outages due to the heat. If you do lose power contact Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) to report power outages 24/7 at...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adam S County Pet Rescue
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices July 20, 2022

Diana Vargas, 58, of Benton City, died July 13 in Benton City. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years. CODA Alternative Cremation & Funeral, Tri-Cities, is in charge of arrangements. Virginia J. Mills. Virginia J. Mills, 91, of Wallula, died July 16 in...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire destroys home and vehicle near Ephrata

EPHRATA - A brush fire south of Ephrata got out of hand for a short time on Thursday, destroying a home and a vehicle. Grant County Fire District 13 officials say the blaze broke out near Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. The fire was confined...
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
162
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy