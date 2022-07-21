Pet of the Week: Ghost Train

Ghost Train is a big Shepherd mix male that came to Adams County Pet Rescue as a stray. He has quite a personality and loves to go for walks with his people. He's athletic and would make a great outdoor active companion. Ghost Train is a 2-year-old male and can be paired with other dogs. Like all of our pets available for adoption, he has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations. For more information, call Adam’s County Pet Rescue at 509-488-5544 or by visiting us on the web at adamscountypetrescue.com. Ghost Train and other pets may be found at our shelter located at 1961 W. Bench Road in Othello.