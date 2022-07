Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance was interesting. The 90 Days are finally drawing to a conclusion for many of the couples. It’s time to either put up or shut up. The only problem is for some of the matches aren’t quite ready to do so. Honestly, I am confused why anyone would go as far as to leave their friends and family to go to another country if they weren’t sure they wanted to marry their partner. That begs to question is there another reason beyond love, that would compel someone to go that far. The answer is yes! I will leave it up to you to decide who may be plotting in the background.

