Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A prosecutor said Tuesday that a commercial truck driver charged in the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn’t looking, while his lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments before the collision. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on June 21, 2019, and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash along U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, prosecutor John McCormick said in his opening statement in Zhukovskyy’s trial in state superior court in Lancaster. He said multiple witnesses would testify that Zhukovskyy, who said he was reaching down to get a drink before the crash, was seen going over the center line. McCormick said Zhukovskyy knew how dangerous heroin was because on May 5 that year, he had overdosed on the drug while on a fishing trip with his family and was revived by police, who administered an overdose reversal drug.

RANDOLPH, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO