ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane sentenced to 2½ years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9Ynp_0gnszsBB00
Tommy Wiita

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights in a federal case linked to the May 2020 incident.

A judge sentenced Lane to 30 months in prison on Thursday.

According to court records, Lane's attorney Earl Gray had previously requested the sentence be 27 months. In contrast, prosecutors asked for over five years in prison.

In February, Lane was found guilty by a jury in the same case. He was originally charged with failing to provide medical care to Floyd while former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. In addition, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were also found guilty of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Lane already pleaded guilty and agreed to a sentence of three years in a separate state case associated with Floyd's death. Kueng and Thao have a trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 24 regarding the state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lane will be officially sentenced in the state case on Sept. 24.

Bring Me The News reached out to Lane's attorney for comment.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Mekhi Speed sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Otis Elder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mekhi Speed, who plead guilty to the killing of Otis Elder in May was sentenced to 16 years and three months today in Ramsey County courthouse. In January, Minneapolis Police were serving a search warrant for Speed when they entered his apartment and shot and killed his cousin Amir Locke.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Teen sentenced in killing that led to fatal no-knock police raid

A Ramsey County judge on Monday gave a 16-year sentence to a teen convicted in the shooting death of a man during a robbery in St. Paul. Mekhi Speed is the cousin of Amir Locke, 22, whom Minneapolis police killed Feb. 2 while executing a no-knock search warrant to gather evidence in the investigation. Locke was not involved in the case.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former police chief speaks out on Minneapolis crime after his son was beaten downtown

MINNEAPOLIS -- A retired Twin Cities police chief is speaking out after his son was brutally beaten while leaving a downtown Minneapolis bar.Jack Nadeau, 24, was calling for an Uber when someone snatched his cell phone. When he went to get it back, he was punched and beaten.His father, Scott Nadeau, a former police chief in Maplewood, took to social media to share what happened."It was around the time of bar close, there was a crowd, and he had his phone out, and apparently someone grabbed it and quickly passed it to another person. [Jack] then went to get his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

3 arrested after gunfire hits police precinct, homes in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police arrested three people early Tuesday morning after they allegedly unleashed a hail of gunfire that hit homes and even a police precinct in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.Minneapolis public information officer Garrett Parten said some officers in the 4th Precinct were out in the parking lot when they heard bullets fly by them at about 12:15 a.m.Parten said the gunfire was coming from a group of people who were shooting at each other in an alley between Knox and Logan avenues.Police said they followed a car they saw leaving the area and eventually arrested three men and recovered two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Civil Rights
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man found shot to death inside SUV in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning.Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 700 block of Oliver Avenue North around 2:40 a.m. They found a man in his 30s dead in the front passenger seat of an SUV.Police said a 911 caller saw a man in a hoodie leaving the scene after the shooting.This is the 49th homicide in Minneapolis this year.About two hours earlier and half a mile north, a hail of gunfire hit homes and the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct. Police arrested three people in connection with that shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week. Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Firearms from Shipments

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stealing multiple firearms from shipments destined for Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) businesses. Prosecutors said beginning in August 2021, law enforcement began receiving information about firearms thefts from shipments to FFLs. On March 9th, 2022 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted after 11 firearms were stolen from a recent shipment that was carried by XPO Logistics.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy