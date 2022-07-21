ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

SOURCE: KinderCare allows straight alliance flag in classroom for 4-year-olds during June

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinderCare in Johnston serves kids from six weeks to 12 years old. It seeks to develop children by challenging them on an emotional, physical, intellectual and social level with safety being their No. 1 priority....

www.iowa.media

WHO 13

Des Moines community builds bonds through breakfast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Breakfast shouldn’t be hard to come by, but for far too many households they are forced to go without. “People back home that can’t have anything to eat and with inflation going up. A lot of people are just working every day to get their money up,” said Israel Kelai of […]
Local
Iowa Education
City
Johnston, IA
Johnston, IA
Education
Des Moines Business Record

Carson King Foundation donates $25K to MercyOne NICU for Panda Warmer Bed

MercyOne Children’s Hospital received a special gift on Thursday, when Carson King (center of photo) personally dropped off a check for $25,000 in support of babies cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Carson King Foundation gift will fund a Panda Warmer Bed, which has specialized warming properties to allow the baby to stay unclothed or unwrapped for the NICU team to easily assess and evaluate the baby. The bed also provides easy access to controls for oxygen, suctioning, weighing the baby and emergency equipment needed to maintain the airway. The bed will allow MercyOne to expand use for NICU babies as well as provide an opportunity for training with the NICU nursing staff. King became a national celebrity in 2019 when images of him holding up a sign for beer money went viral during ESPN "College Game Day" coverage of an Iowa State football game. King donated the windfall of money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa and inspired the launch of the foundation.
DES MOINES, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Polk City Police Department asks for help locating missing woman

POLK CITY, Iowa — The Polk City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Polk City woman. Sara Figgins, 43, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on July 22 driving a Chrysler Town and Country with Iowa license plates CRX282. According to a Facebook post from the Elkhart Fire Department, […]
POLK CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Public Asked to Help Find Missing Jefferson Man

The public is being asked to help find a missing individual from Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, Blake Millard has been missing since Friday afternoon. He was last seen on Adams Street wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. He weighs 145 pounds and is about five-foot and eight inches tall. Jefferson resident Christy Smithson is a family friend and says Millard struggles with mental health issues. She is also organizing a search party that starts at 12:30pm at the shelter house by the skating park.
JEFFERSON, IA
#Classroom#Pride Month
WHO 13

After hours crime still a problem for Court Avenue businesses

DES MOINES, IOWA — A business owner is wanting change after another gun-related incident occurred last weekend. Just one year ago, the Court Avenue Entertainment District had fences and private security surrounding several blocks. Even with the fencing there were several shots fired incidents in the Summer of 2021. Now the business owners need to […]
NewsBreak
Education
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County Schools AD is a Greene County Native

The Greene County School District has a familiar face as its new activities director. Dave Wright grew up on a farm north of Scranton and is a 1991 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate. He graduated from Buena Vista University and he most recently worked at the Bellevue School District where for the past 11 years he was the district’s AD as well as a teacher and seven years prior to that was a teacher and a coach. He talks about why he wanted to come back home to be the new AD of the Greene County School District.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Hy-Vee joins Secretary Pate’s efforts to combat human trafficking in Iowa

Hy-Vee announced today it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Hy-Vee and Secretary Pate’s office are working together to raise awareness about this form of modern-day slavery and finding ways to prevent human trafficking.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Doug Latham celebrates birthday with SORE mates at Perry Perk

Doug Latham of rural Earlham received birthday congratulations Friday morning from his fellow members of the Society of Retired Experts (SORE) coffee group at the Perry Perk coffeehouse. SORE members Ken Finer, Ray Harden, Lou Hoger, Dan Spellman and Tom Ulrich toasted Latham on the anniversary of his birth. Dale...
EARLHAM, IA
iowa.media

UPDATE: Driver injured, home badly damaged in Minburn crash

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage, injuring the driver and damaging the Minburn home. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the rear of 318 Walnut St. and caused extensive damage to...
MINBURN, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines street sees three serious motorcycle crashes in one month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street, also known as Highway 69, is one of Des Moines’ most well-traveled roads. Police say driver behavior on the street has led to multiple serious crashes this month involving motorcycles, including two that resulted in the motorcyclists’ death. The first crash happened at the intersection of SE 14th […]
DES MOINES, IA

