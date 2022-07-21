Sentencing Day 4: Nikolas Cruz Tried To Blend In After Massacre

Day 4 of the sentencing phase of the convicted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooter focused on the minutes after the massacre.

Surveillance video from the Subway restaurant inside the Walmart blocks from the Parkland campus showed Nikolas Cruz in a JROTC T-shirt walk in calmly, order an Icee and then walk out with his drink.

He then made his way to a nearby McDonald's. Then ninth grader John Wilford said Cruz sat next to him.

Wilford was waiting for him mother after evacuating the campus.

He says Cruz asked him for a ride, but because he was nervous and concerned about his sister, who wasn't picking up her phone, he said "no."

It turns out his sister was shot and wounded in the attack.

Coconut Creek Police Officer Michael Leonard found Cruz walking on a side street.

He said Cruz followed his commands and identified himself as Nikolas Cruz.

He was arrested.