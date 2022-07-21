14 Year-Old D.C. Juvenile Charged For Seven Carjacking’s

A convict from Prince George's County is facing new charges after being busted with an illegal "ghost gun" and PCP in Charles County, authorities announced. District Heights resident Malik Rashaad Dickey, 26, was apprehended by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after attempting to flee from officers who were conducting a traffic stop on Crain Highway in Waldorf, officials said.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO