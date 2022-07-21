ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Girt, NJ

Borough approves contract agreement with PBA Local 50

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago

SEA GIRT — Mayor Donald Fetzer announced the authorization of a contract agreement between the borough and the PBA Local 50 at the latest council meeting on July 13.

The memorandum of agreement was included in the agenda’s resolutions, highlighted by the mayor as “probably the most straightforward negotiation” that he has participated in.

PBA Local 50 officials could not be reached for comment by press time Wednesday.

Local 50, or the New Jersey Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local #50, represents Sea Girt officers, as well as those in other area municipalities.

According to Borough Administrator James Gant, the union’s two main requests for the five-year contract concerned education and salaries.

“Contract negotiations can be contentious at times,” Mr. Gant said, adding however that “This was kind of smooth sailing with the PBA. I think both sides made concessions, and a good negotiation is when both sides aren’t particularly overly happy with the results.”

The concessions on the salaries were, according to Mr. Gant, satisfactory for everyone. There will be a projected decrease in salaries over the next five years, with a $73,000 salary as opposed to the current contract in place.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

