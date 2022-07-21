ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council approves funds for borough improvements

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt mayor and council approved a series of bond ordinances with the purpose of funding various borough improvements at their latest meeting on July 13.

Three ordinances separately outlined the allocations of funds for improvements within the town, with one being designated for capital improvements, one for water and sewer utility improvements and the other for beach utility improvements under Ordinance Nos. 07-09 2022.

Mayor Donald Fetzer first outlined the bond ordinance providing for various capital improvements, with an overall appropriation of $1,505,000 for projects under the ordinance, which includes $75,250 as the amount of down payments for improvements, available by appropriations from a previously adopted budget. Negotiable bonds and notes of the borough are, therefore, allowed to be issued in the amount of $1,429,750.

This funding includes the authorization of $600,000 for improvements to Borough Hall. These include, but are not limited to, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roofing, fire code and entranceway improvements, according to the ordinance.

The Police Department will be seeing $94,000 of the authorized funds to be put towards the acquisition and installation of equipment such as radios, a radar and speed trailer, computer hardware and software, and firearms.

The authorization of $400,000 will be for roadway and drainage improvements, which the ordinance categorizes as: excavation, milling, paving, reconstruction, boxing out and resurfacing or full depth pavement replacement, the sealing of pavement cracks where necessary, associated repairing and/or installation of curbs, curb ramps, sidewalks and driveway aprons, resetting of utility castings and drainage improvements, roadway painting and aesthetic improvements.

The Fire Department, under the ordinance, will be authorized $145,000 for radios, hoses and turn-out gear, and the completion of various improvements to the Fire Department building itself, including flooring and driveway ramp improvements.

Borough offices are also included in capital improvements, with $10,000 being allocated for furnishings and computer hardware and software.

Environmental remediation, including invasive vegetation removal, testing, permitting, replanting, revegetation and restoration of various areas in the borough will be authorized $50,000.

The second ordinance introduced by Mayor Fetzer covered water and sewer utility improvements, appropriating $130,000 from the borough’s Water and Sewer Department, with no down payment necessary, as the department plans to self-liquidate.

The third ordinance appropriates another $130,000 for beach utility, also with no down payments, as the Beach Utility of the Borough will be self-liquidating. These funds are set to include the construction of a beach ramp that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), though it is not limited to the singular project and is not otherwise specified.

The public hearing for all three ordinances is scheduled to be held on August 10, at the next council meeting.

