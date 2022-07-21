ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

4 men indicted in San Antonio human smuggling truck deaths

By Sandra Sanchez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9Tfv_0gnsxDVA00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Two Texas men have been indicted on charges relating to the deaths of 53 migrants who were found in a stifling tractor-trailer on June 27 in San Antonio in what is the deadliest human smuggling incident ever in the United States.

In addition, two Mexican national men also were indicted on gun charges relating to the June 27 smuggling event, according to the U.S. Justice Department

A grand jury on Wednesday in San Antonio handed up indictments against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, of Pasadena, Texas, and Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine, Texas, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Each are charged with one count of the following:

  • Conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.
  • Transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death.
  • Conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.
  • Transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy
EXCLUSIVE: San Antonio migrant deaths included 11 with ‘serious criminal records,’ congressman says

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death sentence. The Attorney General will decide whether to seek the death penalty at a later, the Justice Department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfeF7_0gnsxDVA00
Police and other first responders work the scene June 27, 2022, where dozens of migrants were found dead and multiple others taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after they were found in a tractor trailer in San Antonio. (AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

A grand jury on Wednesday also indicted Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both citizens of Mexico, with one count each of possession of a firearm while unlawfully present in the United States.

According to a criminal complaint filed June 28 in the U.S. District Court Western District of Texas, the men were stopped by law enforcement leaving a San Antonio resident where the 18-wheeler truck had been registered and they had handguns in their pickup truck and at their residence. They also had expired visas.

They face 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, is leading the investigation into the deaths of the 50 adults and three children migrants who were discovered on June 27 in the hull of an 18-wheeler in southwest San Antonio, a couple hours from the Mexican border.

Many died from asphyxiation and heat-related causes in triple-digit temperatures. Forty-eight individuals died at the scene, including 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Honduras, the Justice Department reported.

Mexico releases photo of alleged driver in deadly migrant smuggling near San Antonio

San Antonio police arrested Zamorano after he was found “hiding in the brush after attempting to abscond,” according to the Justice Department.

A search warrant for his cell phone “discovered that communications occurred between Zamorano and Martinez concerning the smuggling event,” the agency said.

The tractor-trailer passed through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint that is 29 miles outside of Laredo on Interstate 35 which is commonly called “Charley Checkpoint 29.” Video surveillance showed the truck passing through and HSI agents said Zamorano “matched” the driver in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neaRQ_0gnsxDVA00
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

In an exclusive interview with Border Report on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said that 11 of the 53 deceased migrants from that incident had “serious criminal records” in the United States.

“That means they’d been here before and they had broken the law,” Cuellar told Border Report.

This included charges of child abuse and homicide, said Cuellar whose hometown is the border town of Laredo.

The deceased included migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, and most were men.

Ten adults and one child also were injured, according to the Justice Department.

Cuellar, who is vice-chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee, told Border Report that between Oct. 1, 2021, and July 6, Border Patrol agents stopped 195 tractor-trailers that were carrying unauthorized migrants at the “Charley Checkpoint 29,” and border agents “rescued” between 7,800 and 8,000 migrants from trucks they stopped there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Texas murder suspect captured in Kansas

RENO COUNTY— A man wanted in connection with a homicide in San Antonio, Texas has been captured in Hutchinson. Just after 1a.m. Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Aaron Trevino after officers were notified on Sunday evening he was in Hutchinson. With the cooperation of the San Antonio Police Department, an...
HUTCHINSON, KS
messenger-news.com

Palestine Man Indicted in 53 Human Trafficking Deaths

SAN ANTONIO – A Palestine man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in San Antonio for his role in the fatal tractor trailer incident that occurred on June 27 which resulted in the death of 50 adults and three minor children. According to information from the Department...
PALESTINE, TX
tpr.org

Bexar County, city of Elmendorf fight to keep body cam footage of police killing secret

Two years ago, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy Brandin Moran killed Jesus Benito Garcia in a rain of gunfire while a sergeant with Elmendorf Police looked on. TPR requested body cam footage for both officers in an attempt to answer questions around Moran’s use of deadly force and the significant differences in narratives between Garcia’s family and law enforcement of what transpired. But both the county and the city of Elmendorf are fighting to keep the footage confidential.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Indictments handed down in deadly San Antonio human smuggling case

Two men have been indicted on charges related to a deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio where 53 people died. Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán calls the incident “the biggest migrant smuggling death situation, I think, in recorded history” – adding that the two people charged “face potentially life in prison or the death penalty if they are tried and convicted.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, TX
Palestine, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Palestine, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSA

Man stabbed in back with knife at popular Seguin restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Seguin man was stabbed at the Seguin Power Plant restaurant last Wednesday. Seguin police said someone called 911 saying that an man had been stabbed in the back with a knife and the stabber had left the scene. Officers got to the restaurant...
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio Current

River Walk Brawl, Operation Lone Star Death: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The Current's most-read stories this week were a mixed bag of political bad ideas and weird news with a little arts, sports and music coverage thrown in for good measure. The story that garnered the most reads falls into the aforementioned weird news category and involves a brawl erupting at a River Walk restaurant after a patron was unhappy with his bill. Hey, we've all been overcharged at touristy restaurants, but most of us handle it with a little more decorum, right?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
seguintoday.com

Woman behind bars after attempting to transport Fentanyl

(Seguin) – A Laredo woman earned herself a stay in Seguin after attempting to transport $100,000 worth of Fentanyl through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say at 5 p.m. Thursday, Ana Laura Hernandez, 44, was arrested following what began as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 by K9 Corporal Dustin Crawford. They say as Crawford spoke with Hernandez; he observed her behavior to be suspicious. Crawford then asked Hernandez for consent to search the vehicle and was granted consent.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

NRA fundraiser planned in Hondo getting pushback

SAN ANTONIO — Emotions are high in and around Uvalde following the announcement of an NRA fundraiser set to happen in August just a 40-minute drive away, in Hondo. "It's intentional. It's intentional, to poke the bear," said Angela Villescaz, executive director and founder of Fierce Madres. A flyer...
HONDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Capital Punishment#Mexico#Mexican#The Justice Department
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two stabbed on River Walk after confrontation with homeless man, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two victims on the River Walk in downtown San Antonio early Saturday morning. Police responded to Crockett at Navarro in downtown around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a cutting. When officers arrived, they found two victims with puncture wounds to their stomach and back. Both victims, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. One was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Grab a free backpack at a south-side business

SAN ANTONIO — The start of school is just around the corner, and if a child is in need of a backpack, along with some school supplies, there's an event to add to the calendar. PicaPica Plaza on 910 SE Military Drive on the city's south side is hosting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fireball falling to Earth lights up sky over Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…..space junk?. A lot of Texans saw a large fireball streaking across the sky Sunday night. Whatever it was put on quite a show that was picked up on cameras across East Texas. Reports of the fireball came in form Oklahoma and Louisiana as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
mySanAntonio.com

Guess the rent of this San Antonio country living home near Calaveras Lake

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022. (Especially from Austin!) People are losing homebuying power and San Antonio rents aren't dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy