ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Woman killed after being struck by a train in Washougal (Washougal, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU29z_0gnsw46j00

On early Thursday morning, a woman lost her life after being hit by a train in Washougal.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place in the 500 block of 6th Street at approximately 4:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 65-year-old woman got struck by a freight train. The victim died of her injuries at the scene. The incident occurred along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.

According to the officers, the woman was relatively new to the area and was staying at a nearby motel when she somehow ended up on the tracks. There was no sign of drugs or alcohol. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under review.

July 21, 2022

Source: KPTV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Passenger dies in rollover crash in driver’s yard in Aloha

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in the driver’s own yard in Aloha on Saturday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had rolled over and a passenger dead. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ALOHA, OR
iheart.com

Officer Injured By Hit And Run Truck

On July 24, 2022, at 8:39 a.m., a Public Safety Support Specialist (PS3) responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When the PS3 arrived at the location he saw subjects around the vehicle, a blue pickup truck. As the vehicle was now a possibly occupied stolen vehicle, the PS3 requested an officer respond to the location. An officer from the East Precinct responded to assist and investigate. Sometime during the investigation, a suspect got into the vehicle and attempted to flee, striking the officer with the stolen car. The suspect then hit another vehicle, which was occupied by two people. The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. An elderly female passenger from the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

One Dead, One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Canby

One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
CANBY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washougal, WA
Accidents
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Washougal, WA
Crime & Safety
KXL

Woman Killed By Train In Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — A woman died after being hit by a freight train early Thursday morning. The 65-year-old woman was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing on SE Lechner Street around 4:15am.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Two teens killed after truck crashes into tree near Sandy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning near Sandy, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a crash in the 41800 block of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive. Deputies arrived to...
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

2 seriously hurt in head-on crash on Hwy 217

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 217 in Beaverton early Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. TVF&R said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash just north of Allen Boulevard. There were two people who suffered serious injuries, with one being pulled from a vehicle. Both were taken to OHSU.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
kptv.com

Portland police resources taxed with two large responses Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Because of the officer-involved shooting and the search for a car theft suspect on Sunday morning, Portland police said its resources were stretched thin. More than 50 units responded to the search for the car theft suspect, including the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham police....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify 42-year-old man killed in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the King neighborhood earlier this month. Police said Jesse Bryan Woods, 42, was found dead after officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue on the evening of July 10. The medical examiner determined manner of death to be homicide.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Vancouver police search for missing man last seen in June

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Kevin Osterkamp, who has been missing since late June. Police said that based on a conversation with a close friend, the last time he spoke with anyone was June 22nd. Osterkamp’s Nissan Frontier...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PPB: Man breaks into home, shot by resident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Crash leaves Ridgefield man dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his vehicle crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver, identified as 54-year-old Lee W. Joner, of Ridgefield, was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
hillsboroherald.com

Police Want Community Help To Charge Motor Cycle Madman

EDITORS NOTE: This story was sent to us by Gordon, a follower of local law enforcement stories. The Herald rarely runs crime stories, but we reach out to you anytime our thousands of readers can help. This man was arrested at the INTEL parking garage at RONLER ACRES. Watch this Video!
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 45th Homicide Is Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on the night of July 10th in the city’s 45th homicide and the third in five days. Officers found 42-year-old Jesse Woods dead at Northeast 12th and Prescott around 8:30pm. The shooter was at the scene when police arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley-area resident found dead in field

Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was near Sunnyside Road after she had recently been reported missing.The body of a woman who lived in the Happy Valley area was found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced. Around 8 p.m. on July 20, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road. She had recently been reported missing. According to CCSO, Myhra was last seen on the afternoon of July 19, near where her body was found. She was reported missing after she didn't show up to work on July 20. According to public records, Myhra owned a company called 4 All the Things, which sent monthly subscription boxes filled with curated items. Myhra registered the company with her husband, Symon Drogin, in 2020; they married in 2021. Officials have not determined her cause of death. Anyone with information on Myhra's whereabouts on July 19 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case #22-016334. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
KXL

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash On I-5 In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A chain reaction of crashes on Interstate 5 southbound approaching 99th Street killed one driver and injured two others on Monday morning. Washington State Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes of Vancouver died after she was hit from behind while stopped in traffic in the right lane around 10:00am.
VANCOUVER, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy