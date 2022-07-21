Woman killed after being struck by a train in Washougal (Washougal, WA)

On early Thursday morning, a woman lost her life after being hit by a train in Washougal.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place in the 500 block of 6th Street at approximately 4:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 65-year-old woman got struck by a freight train. The victim died of her injuries at the scene. The incident occurred along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.

According to the officers, the woman was relatively new to the area and was staying at a nearby motel when she somehow ended up on the tracks. There was no sign of drugs or alcohol. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under review.

July 21, 2022

Source: KPTV