Peter Hamlington elected chair of Paul M. Rady Mechanical Engineering

Charming 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home Located in Brandywine - Available September 1st - This wonderful home, located just off of Lowell Blvd just south of Midway Blvd, won't last long. The open floor plan of the first-floor living space offers a sense of connectivity and access to the wonderful backyard patio. Upstairs you will find the 3 main bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and double sink vanity detached from the toilet and washroom. The second bathroom creates space between the master bedroom and the other two upper-floor bedrooms. Each upper bedroom includes a ceiling fan. The basement is finished with a nice-sized laundry area and a 4th bedroom area with an egress window, that provides nice natural light. Located mere moments from multiple parks and Broomfield Commons Open Space. Lease Term: 9 - 12 Months with the option to renew Pet Policy: No pets, please, No Smoking
