Peter Hamlington elected chair of Paul M. Rady Mechanical Engineering

This was originally published in January 2000. It has been nearly 25 years since meta-analysis, under that name and in its current guise made its first appearance. I wish to avoid the weary references to the new century or millenium—depending on how apocalyptic you're feeling (besides, it's 5759 on my calendar anyway)—and simply point out that meta-analysis is at the age when most things graduate from college, so it's not too soon to ask what accounting can be made of it. I have refrained from publishing anything on the topic of the methods of meta-analysis since about 1980 out of a reluctance to lay some heavy hand on other people's enthusiasms and a wish to hide my cynicism from public view. Others have eagerly advanced its development and I'll get to their contributions shortly (Cooper & Hedges, 1994; Hedges and Olkin, 1985; Hunter, Schmidt and Jackson, 1982).

