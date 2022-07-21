ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Peter Hamlington elected chair of Paul M. Rady Mechanical Engineering

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Professor Peter Hamlington is the new chair of the Paul M. Rady Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Colorado Boulder. Hamlington was elected to the position by the mechanical engineering faculty. He succeeds Professor Mike Hannigan, who is stepping down after 7 years of service. “I look...

www.colorado.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CU Boulder News & Events

The stellar students of the 2022 Boulder Solar Alliance REU program

This summer 18 students are participating in the Boulder Solar Alliance Research Experience for Undergraduates (BSA REU) program, which offers students from a wide variety of backgrounds the opportunity to participate in scientific research guided by professional mentors. This program, which began in 2007, is managed by the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Solar Observatory and involves eight solar-science institutes in the region.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Education in Two Worlds: Meta-Analysis at 25: A Personal History

This was originally published in January 2000. It has been nearly 25 years since meta-analysis, under that name and in its current guise made its first appearance. I wish to avoid the weary references to the new century or millenium—depending on how apocalyptic you're feeling (besides, it's 5759 on my calendar anyway)—and simply point out that meta-analysis is at the age when most things graduate from college, so it's not too soon to ask what accounting can be made of it. I have refrained from publishing anything on the topic of the methods of meta-analysis since about 1980 out of a reluctance to lay some heavy hand on other people's enthusiasms and a wish to hide my cynicism from public view. Others have eagerly advanced its development and I'll get to their contributions shortly (Cooper & Hedges, 1994; Hedges and Olkin, 1985; Hunter, Schmidt and Jackson, 1982).
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

4 br, 2.5 bath House - 4168 Fern Avenue Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - Charming 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home Located in Brandywine - Available September 1st - This wonderful home, located just off of Lowell Blvd just south of Midway Blvd, won't last long. The open floor plan of the first-floor living space offers a sense of connectivity and access to the wonderful backyard patio. Upstairs you will find the 3 main bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and double sink vanity detached from the toilet and washroom. The second bathroom creates space between the master bedroom and the other two upper-floor bedrooms. Each upper bedroom includes a ceiling fan. The basement is finished with a nice-sized laundry area and a 4th bedroom area with an egress window, that provides nice natural light. Located mere moments from multiple parks and Broomfield Commons Open Space. Lease Term: 9 - 12 Months with the option to renew Pet Policy: No pets, please, No Smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE7604717) Other Amenities: Other (stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, mature trees, great natural light, wood floors, carpet flooring, tile floor, skylight, large windows, central heating and cooling), Patio. Appliances: Washer & Dryer. Pet policies: No Dogs Allowed, No Cats Allowed.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy