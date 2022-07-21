Buffalo man charged with killing his brother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC) — A Buffalo man is accused of attempting to murder a police officer following an incident that happened early Sunday morning. Shariff L. Shadwick, 36, of Buffalo was arrested blocks from the scene of the alleged attack, at East North and Orange streets, sometime after 2:40 a.m. Shadwick, who was on parole, faces the following charges:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Cornwall Avenue Sunday night. The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. on the first block of Cornwall Avenue. Police said a 35-year-old Buffalo woman was grazed by gunfire while on a porch. She was transported in a civilian vehicle...
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A GoFundMe has been arranged for an Amherst man in the hospital at ECMC following a motorcycle crash. On July 10, 26-year-old Mitchell T. Filippi was involved in a motorcycle accident and was airlifted to ECMC, his brother Collin said. On July 10, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle accident on Thrall Rd. in Cambria involving a 26-year-old who was airlifted to ECMC.
Another Buffalo man was arrested for shooting at officers early Sunday morning, police say he obtained the weapon illegally. This is not the first time in the last couple of months we’ve seen suspects shooting at police in Buffalo…
On June 23, 2022, at approximately 11:09 PM, Troopers from Lockport were dispatched to a vehicle off the roadway on Bartz Rd. Troopers determined that Bilicki’s accident was caused by his impairment. Subsequently, Bilicki failed standardized field sobriety tests. Bilicki was transported to SP Lockport where he recorded a BAC of .20%.
A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old Jerome A. Cole of Buffalo was arraigned yesterday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony).
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Town of Hamburg teen has been located after she was reported missing over the weekend. Hamburg Police report that she has been located in good health and is safe. Police asked for the public's assistance in locating Grace Rajla on Sunday.
Two men were arrested after allegedly fighting multiple children at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds Sunday night. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland and 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Both men were taken into...
DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight.
Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested late last week after calling a Tops store in Buffalo and threatening racially motivated violence. According to the criminal complaint, George allegedly called the Tops on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo on July 19 and 20 and threatened to shoot Black people in the store. George was also charged with a call to a restaurant in San Bruno, California in May when he allegedly threatened to shoot Black and Latinx patrons.
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, of Springville was sentenced this morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to a determinate sentence of 8 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court on Friday on a four-count indictment, which included a charge of attempted murder, according to the Erie County DA’s office. David Smith was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony, two counts […]
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a bar on W. Main Street in the Village of Springville just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night, for a reported disturbance, according to the Sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a person who said they had been stabbed. The victim was taken to […]
BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron. Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.
