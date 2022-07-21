ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

4 cases of monkeypox reported in Southwest Florida

By WFTX Digital Team
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 7/22: A second confirmed case has been reported in Collier County, bringing the regional total to four cases. UPDATE 7/21: Florida Health records indicate a second confirmed case of monkeypox was...

www.wtxl.com

