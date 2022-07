PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos’ first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos was booed by many in the crowd of 38,542 during another rough night at the plate. The outfielder signed a $100 million, five-year contract in the offseason after batting .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for Cincinnati. But his average dipped to .245 after going 0 for 4 with a strikeout against the Cubs. He has eight homers and 46 RBIs. “It is what it is, man. I don’t need to give an opinion on that,” Castellanos said when asked about the booing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO