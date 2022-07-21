ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Open enrollment for SISD Elementary Fine Arts, STEM Academies

By Jasmine Perry
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Parents, if your child is more of a hands-on learner and they want to be an engineer, a mathematician, a dancer, or even a reporter, keep reading because this may spark their interest.

Socorro Independent School District is opening two new schools in the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Paso Del Norte Elementary, located at 12300 Tierra Este Road, will be converted into the new Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias Elementary, 10400 Alameda, will become the new STEM as known as the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

The Assistant Superintendent for elementary schools, Melissa Parham oversees 17 elementary schools and works a lot with parents when it comes to academic programs.

She tells KTSM that they want to help children succeed when it comes to learning and what better way than with performing arts? She adds, that’s when the new Superintendent Doctor Nate Carmen came up with the idea of giving students different choices.

“Doctor Carmen wants to provide the elementary students an opportunity to sample several different areas of Fine Arts. So during the day they might attend art, music, dance, theater, broadcasting, digital art. We envisioned having a lot of after school clubs very infused with fine arts,” Parham said.

As for Escontrias Elementary, it is going to be a STEAM Academy, providing the students with Science, Math, Technology and Engineering labs to take while attending the academy.

Parham says teachers will be trained by the Kennedy Center and while not every teacher is already in Fine Arts the Kennedy Center will train teachers to imbed Fine Arts into their core curriculum.

Although there is a waiting list right now, everybody has a very good chance to get into an academy. However, don’t wait too long because the waiting list can get longer.

“If you live in the district, and for whatever reason your child doesn’t attend one of our schools, they will just do the district request. They will just need to register, if you’re out of district, there’d be an out of district form. You fill that out, you submit and there’s a little documentation that will need to go with it. We see if it’s approved.”

Adding that children will still have the chance to get one on one learning experience with tutors.

With limited open enrollment, parents can now enroll their kids in one of these two academies before the school year starts on August 1st. For more information on Elementary STEM and Fine Arts Academy click here .

