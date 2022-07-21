ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Trader Joe's recalls popular snickerdoodle cookies over possible contamination

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Trader Joe's announced this week that it is recalling its popular soft-baked snickerdoodle cookies, citing possible plastic contamination.

"We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles (SKU# 94075, BB (Best By) Date 02/03/2023) that product with the aforementioned Best By Date may contain hard plastic pieces," the retailer said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

According to the store, there have been no injuries reported so far, and all of the potentially affected product was removed from sale.

"If you purchased any Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the company added. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Questions may be directed to Trader Joe's Customer Relations by phone at(626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Customers can also send an email using the form on the Trader Joe's website.

As Mashed reported on Thursday, the snickerdoodles are made by the manufacturer Enjoy Life Natural Brands and sold under the Trader Joe's label.

Enjoy Life issued a separate voluntary recall on June 30 for "a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces."

Those items include the company's Soft Baked Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Brownie, Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip and Monster Cookies. The company's Sunseed Crunch and Caramel Blondie Chewy Bars were recalled as well, along with the brand's Rich Chocolate and Salted Caramel Life Brownie Bites.

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals in flavors Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Chip Banana and Berry Medley were affected by the recall, as were the company's Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Packs.

Full product codes, photos and "Best By" dates for the recalled Enjoy Life products can be found on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

"There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products," the company said in a press release. "Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1 (855) 543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund."

