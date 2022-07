KIOWA COUNTY –A Kansas man has died from injuries in an accident that occurred just after 6:30p.m. Saturday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Tundra driven by Gage L. Hosheit, 33, Greensburg, was southbound on 33rd Avenue five miles north of U.S. 54. The...

KIOWA COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO