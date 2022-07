Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC has completed the first tranche closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of common ‎shares at a price of $0.295 per common share. The company issued a total of 4.71 million common ‎shares for aggregate proceeds of $1.39 million in this first tranche. The first tranche closing is part of a ‎larger private placement offering by the company of up to 11 million common ‎shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.25 million, to be completed in multiple tranches.‎ The company expects the offering to be fully subscribed.

BUSINESS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO