ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Georgia's six-week ban on abortions is now law, effective immediately

By Donna Lowry, Natalie Mendenhall, Chase McGee
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A small group gathers at the steps...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judge disqualifies Fulton DA from investigating GOP lieutenant governor nominee in election probe

A judge has disqualified the Fulton County District Attorney's office from investigating the Republican nominee for Lt. Gov. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. The Fulton County district attorney investigating attempts to interfere with Georgia's election results is no longer allowed to probe Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor nominee state Sen. Burt Jones, a judge ruled Monday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Can Georgians get relief from student loan debt? ; Kemp to testify in Fulton probe

David Schaefer, @BlancoBlau, research director, Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. Eric Sturgis, @EScoopStirgus, education editor, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Maria Lumpkin, @mariaarvelo , Vice President for Strategic Initiatives & Chief Transformation Director, Stillman College. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, columnist, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Where does Georgia stand when it comes...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB morning headlines for July 25, 2022

University of Georgia research finds the refugee community is most at risk to the threat of drug-resistant infections. Increased construction cost has prompted the Georgia Department of Transportation to reject bids on 12 projects. Low amounts of rain in June are impacting this year’s watermelon season. Tagged as:. GPB...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Abortions#Georgia State Capitol#Politics State#Politics Legislative
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Corporate America reckons with its role in reproductive rights

When Senate Bill 8 took effect in September of last year, banning abortions after about 6 weeks in Texas, Match Group's then-CEO Shar Dubley sent a letter to her employees. "I wanted to let you know that I am setting up a fund to ensure that if any of our Texas-based employees or a dependent find themselves impacted by this legislation and need to seek care outside of Texas, the fund will help cover the additional costs incurred," the letter said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy