Wilmington, NC

CFCC kicks off first Career Academy for area middle schoolers

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College hosted the first of two free Career Academy camps for middle school students July 11th through 22nd. Funded by a legislative grant championed by Senator Michael Lee, the camps aim to expose middle school students to college and career training....

