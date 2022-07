KANSAS CITY, Mo.-Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross wasted little time getting to Kansas City after being drafted No. 9 overall by the Royals on Day 1 of the Draft. The club on Saturday announced its deal with Cross, whose bonus is worth $5,202,900, the full slot value for the No. 9 pick, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. Cross, a left-handed power hitter, became the highest pick in Virginia Tech history and can play all three spots in the outfield.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO