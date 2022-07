CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are looking for clues after suspects drove a stolen vehicle into Ida’s Café. Angela Gilger tells FOX 8 they ran the car through the back room to try and steal the ATM. According to Gilger, the thieves put the ATM in the back of a second truck, but it fell out in the parking lot. She believes there was also a third vehicle being used as a lookout.

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO