All three seasons of The Orville will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Aug. 10. “I’m thrilled to bring all three seasons of The Orville to Disney+. Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I’m immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can’t wait for new audiences to experience this series,” said Seth MacFarlane, who acts, writes, directs and produces the series.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO