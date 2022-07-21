ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearest Reader, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Has Started Filming and There’s a New BTS Video to Prove it

By Karelle Mckay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuess what, Bridgerton fans? Filming for season three has officially begun. All of our favorite characters will be back for the new season, which will focus on Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) relationship with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). To celebrate the news, the Bridgerton cast and crew released a...

Related
‘The Gray Man’ Review: ﻿Netflix’s Attempted Blockbuster Has All the Ingredients for a Summer Hit But It Sadly Fizzles

Netflix really brought in the big guns when it came to their latest blockbuster film, ﻿The Gray Man﻿. Based on a 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), this big-budget action thriller follows Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), an incarcerated man who, in 2003, gets to end his sentence early in exchange for joining a CIA black ops group that hunts criminals. Flash forward to present day, and Six discovers that he has been charged with killing one of his own, and he believes that he's next. And to make matters worse, an unhinged killer named Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) has put an international target on his back.
Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals Whether She Thinks Mel and Jack Are Destined to Be Together on ‘Virgin River’

The fourth season of Virgin River may have only come out a few days ago, but if you're like us, then you probably already binged the whole thing (and you might already be doing a rewatch). Now, after that major cliffhanger at the end of season 4, we're left to wonder what's in store for all of our favorite characters, specifically Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) who encountered some roadblocks in their relationship this past season.
Big Brother 24 Week 2 Recap: The Festie Bestie Twist Shakes Up The House

What a difference a week can make. To say that Big Brother 24 started off a bit rocky would be quite the understatement. After waiting to announce the cast until the day before the show was to start, they had a last-minute change-up that resulted in Joseph entering the game after having previously been an alternate. The two-hour Premiere was rushed and underwhelming and didn’t give us too much time to get to know the players. And then the days that followed had Twitter in an uproar, with a massive controversy in the house as to the treatment Taylor was receiving from multiple other houseguests. The accusations ranged from “microaggressions” to full-blown racism, and in any case, it was undeniable, ugly behavior that stretched far beyond the game, and made the first week of the show hard to handle. It culminated with Paloma making a sudden exit from the show (citing “personal reasons”), and Julie Chen Moonves basically washing away Daniel‘s Week 1 HOH, as if it never happened.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Spinoff of ‘Jolene’ That Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Plenty of stars have covered Dolly Parton's hit song, “Jolene,” over the years, but a new girl group called Chapel Hart just gave the track a brand-new spin. The trio auditioned on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, where they sang an original song titled “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” And the performance ended up being such a smash that the Mississippi-born singers were awarded the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends them to the next round of competition.
Simone Biles Shares Loving Birthday Tribute and Anniversary Post with Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Instagram

Simone Biles doesn't need an excuse to post a romantic photo with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old gymnast loves to share snaps of herself and her beau on Instagram, whether the two of them are embarking on an beachy vacation or merely matching their outfits. However, Owens just celebrated his 27th birthday, so of course, Biles didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate the special occasion.
