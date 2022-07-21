Dearest Reader, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Has Started Filming and There’s a New BTS Video to Prove it

What a difference a week can make. To say that Big Brother 24 started off a bit rocky would be quite the understatement. After waiting to announce the cast until the day before the show was to start, they had a last-minute change-up that resulted in Joseph entering the game after having previously been an alternate. The two-hour Premiere was rushed and underwhelming and didn’t give us too much time to get to know the players. And then the days that followed had Twitter in an uproar, with a massive controversy in the house as to the treatment Taylor was receiving from multiple other houseguests. The accusations ranged from “microaggressions” to full-blown racism, and in any case, it was undeniable, ugly behavior that stretched far beyond the game, and made the first week of the show hard to handle. It culminated with Paloma making a sudden exit from the show (citing “personal reasons”), and Julie Chen Moonves basically washing away Daniel‘s Week 1 HOH, as if it never happened.

