Abbott Elementary season 2: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the sitcom

By Terrell Smith
 3 days ago

Abbott Elementary season 2 is here!

Without question, Abbott Elementary was easily the Cinderella of television shows when it debuted in the middle of the 2021-2022 season. The hit sitcom managed to pull in millions of TV watchers, eventually garnering a viewership that rivaled that of the Modern Family finale according to Newsweek .

Now on the heels of receiving three Emmys, an African-American Film Critics Association honor as the Best TV Comedy and three Hollywood Critics Association Television awards, the series has a lot of wind in its sail in its sophomore season.

Here’s everything we know about Abbott Elementary season 2.

When is the next Abbott Elementary season 2 episode?

Abbott Elementary has officially kicked off season 2, and viewers are still in love with the comedy in its sophomore season. The next new episode titled "Wrong Delivery" airs on Wednesday, September 28, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. Here is the episode synopsis:

"Janine is determined to make Abbott Elementary look just as good as a new charter school. Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara. Ava hosts an event to help decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant."

Don't forget the episode become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary season 2 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bz9eX_0gnso9Eg00

The cast of Abbott Elementary season 1 going on a field trip (Image credit: ABC)

In an exciting announcement for the series, it recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. That is a major accomplishment for a show to receive for its freshman year on the airwaves.

With that said, the entire season 1 cast is back, which is great news for those diehard Abbott Elementary fans. Returning as the heart and soul of the series Janine Teagues is show creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson. While Brunson has previously been featured in shows like iZombie and A Black Lady Sketch Show , to date Abbott Elementary marks her biggest project. She’s also slated to star in the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as Oprah Winfrey.

Also, reprising her role as everyone’s favorite principal Ava Coleman is Janelle James. Coleman was previously in the TV series Black Monday , and she was the host of the ABC competition show, The Final Straw .

Rounding out the main cast are Tyler James Williams ( Everybody Hates Chris , The Walking Dead ), Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit , Ray Donovan ), Lisa Ann Walter ( The Parent Trap , Shall We Dance ) and Chris Perfetti ( The Resident , In the Dark ).

Abbott Elementary season 2 plot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BQEN_0gnso9Eg00

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary season 2 (Image credit: ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

Fans should be thrilled to learn that Quinta Brunson has previously told Elle that she has a plan for as many as nine seasons of Abbott Elementary . So that doesn’t sound like she’ll run out of material for the show anytime soon.

Now if we had to guess what’s coming up in the new season, we’d say Janine is going to be on a journey of self-discovery. After breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox), she’s free to explore herself as a single woman and to date. While for many viewers a breakup with Tariq should mean she’s free to be with her "friend" Gregory, now that Gregory is dating Barbara’s daughter Taylor (Iyana Halley), the romance between the two teachers may again be stalled.

But let’s face it, sitcom romances between main characters can take a while to actually manifest. For example, it took Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) on The Office practically four seasons before they finally started dating.

The new episodes should also prove quite interesting for Ava. Now that the blackmail card she played to get her position as principal is no longer effective, and she’s made an enemy of Superintendent Collins (Reginald C. Hayes), it appears she may actually be on track to do some work now that her job is genuinely on the line. We aren’t sure what her doing real work looks like, but we’re excited to see it.

Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer

Talk about excitement. ABC has released a trailer for this upcoming season of Abbott Elementary, building further anticipation for one of the best comedies currently on television. Take a look.

Check out this teaser from ABC as well.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2

Abbott Elementary is an ABC original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For individuals that no longer utilize traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Prefer to watch content on your own time? No problem, as Hulu streams new episodes the day after they air. You can purchase a Hulu subscription in just a few clicks.

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement as to when season 2 will air in the UK, but season 1 is currently available on Disney Plus.

IN THIS ARTICLE
