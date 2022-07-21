State waiving $53.2 million of unemployment repayments

ST. PETERSBURG -- One more insurance company has pulled out of the Florida property insurance market. Bankers Insurance Group, based in St. Petersburg, says it made the difficult decision "to allow us to focus on our remaining lines and ensure they remain competitive and profitable. As an AM Best-rated carrier, we remain financially sound." Bankers told its agents that changes in state law passed during this year's special session weren't enough to solve the problems with Florida's homeowners insurance (from its statement to agents):
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to be on the lookout for an invasive destructive pest called the spotted lanternfly. The insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses. It's been especially damaging to fruit trees and grapes.
I’m not saying they’re insincere. But I do have my suspicions. Over the last week, a series of Monroe County Democrats have called for an overturn of their party’s statewide criminal-justice reforms, echoing the campaign themes of the Republicans running against them in the November election. What...
(Moline, IL) -- Crews are testing a color-changing lighting system on the new I-74 River Bridge in the Quad Cities. Crews from Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois are lighting up the bridge with different scenes each night for the next 30-days. The Iowa Department of Transportation says drivers, those on the bike/pedestrian path, and those on the riverfront will get a good view. Crews are consulting with barge captains about lighting safety issues as well.
A Congressman running for governor of New York state recently faced a rather unexpected line of questioning from a constituent who believes that the Earth is flat. The strange exchange reportedly occurred last Friday afternoon as Rep. Lee Zeldin was holding a campaign event in the community of Watertown. After he had concluded his remarks at the gathering, a member of the audience asked him about the creation of Space Force and then indicated that "the reason I am bringing it up is because we're actually being lied to. NASA gives us CGI animation. Have you heard about Flat Earth?"
Rally's fast food chain has recently opened its fifth location in the state. ABC 15 reported that the fast food chain plans to open more restaurant locations across the Grand canyon State. Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Rally's, says that at least two more locations will open...
A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with felony animal cruelty. Corporal Michael Perillo was arraigned Friday after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division. Officials say the alleged incident happened at the end of December when a horse was seen on the shoulder of a road in Lower Oxford Township. It reportedly had already been struck by a car before troopers got there. Perillo is alleged to have hit the loose horse with his cruiser several times, causing it to fall, and then get pinned to the road. Another trooper then euthanized it.
Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
Lafayette, N.Y. - Onondaga County Sheriff’s say a Tully man is facing multiple firearm charges following a domestic incident. Earlier this month Deputies responded to a home in Lafayette for a man who was verbally threatening woman. They discovered, 37 year old Daniel Seils of Tully, a two-time convicted felon, had several guns inside the apartment.
If you're like me, you love finding places that they film your favorite shows. Georgia is ripe with filming location for big Netflix shows like "Stranger Things" The Victor Creel House from Season 4 of the hit Netflix series is a real home in Rome, GA. It is an actual residence and the homeowners aren't big fans of people lurking around but it's really cool to go see.
(Richland County, SC)-- An investigation is underway after a Forest Acres police officer was shot at when trying to pull someone over. The officer saw a suspicious vehicle in Richland County Monday morning and followed it. Before a traffic stop could be conducted, shots were followed from the vehicle, striking...
