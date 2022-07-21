New Rochelle police officer acquitted at trial over off-duty punching of suspect

An off-duty New Rochelle police officer caught on cellphone video punching a man who was being restrained by other officers was acquitted Thursday of attempted assault charges.

City Judge Matthew Costa found prosecutors had not proven that Detective Michael Vaccaro was trying to injure Malik Fogg during a Feb. 15, 2021, altercation on Main Street and that his use of force was unjustified. The judge did not go into any detail other than acknowledging that there were conflicting narratives of the video at the heart of the case and that he found both "reasonable and plausible."

The two third-degree attempted assault charges were misdemeanors.

A dozen New Rochelle officers were there for the verdict and congratulated Vaccaro as he left the courtroom moments later.

Andrew Quinn, his lawyer, said Vaccaro would not be commenting.

In his summation, Quinn called the decision to refer the case to the District Attorney’s Office the following day based only on the cellphone video “a rush to judgement.” He argued that Vaccaro had acted appropriately throughout the confrontation, using only the force needed to help his fellow officers arrest Fogg.

Quinn and the New Rochelle police union have argued since Vaccaro’s arrest that it was the result of the national dialogue over policing in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

“We have to … judge police officers on their actual actions reviewed by an objective fact finder,” he told the judge.

Later, he vilified District Attorney Mimi Rocah for bringing criminal charges in the case.

"Like many progressive DA's across the country she seems to think that police are the problem and not the solution," said Quinn, who represents many police unions in the region. "If the evidence can't prove it, don't bring the charge...You don't bring a criminal charge to make a point or send a message."

A spokeswoman for Rocah would not respond to Quinn's comments. But Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sculco, a deputy bureau chief who heads the office's law enforcement integrity unit, told the judge in her summation that the trial was "not a referendum on policing," that police are "absolutely" allowed to use force but that it has to be justified and Vaccaro crossed that line.

Rocah declined to be interviewed but said in a statement that her office respected the judge's decision that prosecutors had not met their burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We remain committed to holding accountable the few who abuse their positions of authority, and we will continue to work with our valuable law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," Rocah said.

Vaccaro and Fogg first came into contact that afternoon when Vaccaro observed Fogg hit the windshield of his mother’s car at the SuperGas station. The officer was off duty and unarmed but began recording with his cellphone from inside his car.

Fogg, not knowing Vaccaro was a cop, became enraged and tried to find out why he was recording. When Vaccaro wouldn’t answer and drove off, Fogg got back in his car and started chasing him.

Vaccaro called 911 and a few blocks away on Main Street, Fogg got out of his car and tried to confront Vaccaro. Another officer was there already and tried to separate the two men as Fogg yelled threats at Vaccaro, who continued to follow him down the sidewalk.

As the other officer started trying to handcuff Fogg, Vaccaro grabbed at Fogg’s arm as a second on-duty cop joined the fray.

Vaccaro threw three punches at Fogg’s face, connecting twice, tried to kick him and then pressed his head to the pavement for 12 seconds after Fogg had complied with a Taser-wielding officer’s directive to get on the ground.

Quinn argued that Fogg was enraged and uncontrollable, had not fully complied, had made a fist that prompted Vaccaro's punches and could have been a threat up until the point he was in handcuffs.

Sculco argued at the end of the four-day nonjury trial that all of Vaccaro’s actions escalated the situation, especially after he was told by one of his colleagues to back off. They were unnecessary in the effort to make an arrest, she suggested.

“He’s just angry,” Sculco said of the part of the video showing Vaccaro pursuing Fogg. “(He’s) waiting for an opportunity to teach Malik Fogg a lesson and punch him in the face.”

Vaccaro was initially suspended without pay for 30 days immediately following the incident and has been on paid suspension since then. That status continues now, pending the outcome of departmental disciplinary charges related to the incident, city spokeswoman Kathy Gilwit said.

Rocah's office declined to comment when asked whether she thought Vaccaro should continue to be a police officer.

Quinn said Vaccaro should be restored to full duty as a result of the acquittal, in large part because the department's own longtime training officer, retired Sgt. Calvin McGee, testified for the defense that Vaccaro had been justified in his use of force.

Quinn said that the prosecution treated Fogg as a victim and Vaccaro, who had reacted to Fogg's aggressive behavior towards his mother, as the criminal. That is "a message to police officers that doesn't get forgotten" and will result in them standing down in confrontational situations if they think their actions could lead to their prosecution, Quinn said.

Fogg had been charged with several misdemeanors but was allowed to plead guilty only to a traffic infraction. He is suing New Rochelle, the police department and Vaccaro and other officers involved in the arrest in federal court.

Minister Mark McLean, president of the New Rochelle NAACP, said he was "enraged" by the verdict "but not deterred from continuing to pursue justice against rogue cops."

He commended the police department and the DA's Office for their work in the case but said "the system broke down" in the ultimate disposition.

McLean was not at the trial. But he said he was unpersuaded that an interpretation of the video could be that Vaccaro acted appropriately and was hopeful that the disciplinary process would cost the officer his job.

"The video doesn't lie," McLean said. "He's demonstrated he doesn't have the temperament to be a police officer."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle police officer acquitted at trial over off-duty punching of suspect