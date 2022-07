For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the US, with nearly 78% of current cases caused by BA.5, a subvariant of omicron, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That likely includes President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. And now more than 1 in 2 Americans live in areas where the CDC is now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO