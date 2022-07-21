ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

VSU graduate program to help address the teacher shortage

By Zoe Collins Rath, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

Virginia State University is offering a new residency program for their teachers funded by the“I Too Teach” Grant for HBCUs from the Virginia Department of Education as a way to increase teachers of color in classrooms and they are currently accepting applications.

The program will have students earn their Master's in Education with the grant money to pay for tuition. Upon completion, the new teachers must commit to a full-time teaching position with their residency school division for an additional 3-years. VSU students will work nights and weekends in Elementary Education or General Curriculum for Special Education during the residency.

