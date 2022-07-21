ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Café and bar pitched for Danbury’s west side that would offer drinking, dancing and live bands

By Rob Ryser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — Plans to open a café for drinking, dancing and live bands in a former package store on the city’s west side will be reviewed by zoners in August. The proposed 70-seat café, called Revolution, on Mill Plain Road needs permission to serve alcohol from the Zoning...

