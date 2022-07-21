ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alex the Astronaut: How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater review – mawkishness threatens some stellar songs

By Michael Sun
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXp2Q_0gnskchE00
Australian singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, in 2022 promo shots for her new album How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater Photograph: Jess Gleeson

Alex the Astronaut’s songs have always skirted the line between charming and mawkish. They brim with references to pop culture and the minutiae of existence, painting – either in painstaking or painful detail – diaristic vignettes of falling in and out of love, growing older (though not necessarily wiser), and zipping back and forth between continents.

The best and best-known example is her 2017 track Not Worth Hiding. In it, the Australian singer-songwriter – born and now based in Sydney, after stints in London and New York – recounts her adolescent experience of queerness, sizing up boys and trying on dresses while secretly harbouring feelings for girls. At any other point in time, the single could’ve chugged along slowly with its folksy strums and unadorned vocals, telling a sweet – though perhaps unremarkable – story of self-discovery. But in the midst of a torturous federal referendum, it went gangbusters, becoming a torch song for marriage equality .

Related: Alex the Astronaut: ‘I didn’t want to tell anyone that I was gay, let alone millions of strangers’

“It’s not worth hiding if you got something to say,” Alex the Astronaut (real name Alexandra Lynn) proselytises on the chorus. “And it’s not worth hiding if you think you might be gay.” The line, sure, resembles a cheesy slogan from a bygone era, but in 2017, it also provided a glimmer of much-needed levity amid a quagmire of vitriol. (Elton John called the lyrics “ fabulous ” on his Beats 1 radio show.)

That earnestness is a double-edged sword on Lynn’s second album, How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater. “Some of the songs feel like … scrolling back through your social media,” she told Guardian Australia about her debut record in 2020, and the same holds true here as she plumbs her personal archives to excavate tales which, at their best, ooze with exhilarating, wine-drunk intimacy.

Album closer and recent single Haircut is the crown jewel, bottling the life-changing magic of a makeover into an anthem of gender affirmation. Like Not Worth Hiding, it surges from personal recollections into a truly galvanising chorus designed for shouting at full volume. “Since I cut my hair, I’ve been feeling so much better,” Lynn cries out over a stampede of guitar, the word “better” becoming an exuberant, arms-outstretched howl to the heavens. “It was more than that / Now the mirror looks back / And I feel like who I am supposed to.”

Haircut’s production tricks – the result of a collaboration with members from Ball Park Music, who also co-produced Lynn’s first album – feel delightfully kitschy, as homespun as a backyard buzzcut. There might be a kazoo in there (or so it sounds, tinny and gleeful), and the familiar chirp of a Sydney pedestrian crossing – a sample so brain-tingling it also made its way into Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy . Lynn has a knack for these samples, which elevate otherwise conventional indie-folk arrangements into earworms. Similarly goofy are are the effects on Octopus – a track about Lynn’s autism diagnosis – which include everything from the pop of watery bubbles to spacey bleeps and bloops. It’s a reminder that each of us can conjure childlike wonder from everyday experiences if only we look hard enough.

The mundane, on these tracks, is elevated with humour and fantasy, but elsewhere, it can be frustratingly tedious, verging on singer-songwriter parody. “My four roommates and I watched Desperate Housewives,” she relays on Haunted, and later in the song: “We went to teppanyaki and we laughed at eggs fly.” The specificity of the writing, far from revealing, comes across as cloying instead, syllables crammed in uncomfortably like an afterthought. The song South London – ostensibly an ode to Lynn’s freewheeling childhood in the UK – namechecks Heathrow, Kings Cross and the London Bridge, imparting all the emotion of a Tripadvisor listicle. The worst offender comes on Airport as Lynn starts playing music in her car: “And the song that played was Phoebe Bridgers / I turned it off cos I was jealous I didn’t make it.”

These lyrics, over the course of How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater, snowball into a barrage of references which feel less like glimpses into Lynn’s idiosyncratic quirks and more like cultural debris – an onslaught of information too thick and fast to process. When she does find moments of pause, they are often given misplaced emphasis, like on To Be Something Good, a track which reaches for searing polemics as it catalogues all the woes of the world – bushfires, torrential rain, a terrorist attack – but can only offer a sentimental salve: “If I put out my hand, would you hold it?”

  • How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater by Alex the Astronaut is out now

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Snakehead review – ruthless immigrant-smuggling thriller that hits the standard beats

Writer-director Evan Jackson Leong’s tale of a street-smart illegal immigrant who gets taken under the wing of a charismatic older gangster follows a well-worn plot beat-for-beat, right down to the inevitable montage in the midsection set to slinky pop. The kicker is that the apprentice and the master are women, exhibiting much the same unflinching ruthlessness you would find in a Martin Scorsese, Johnnie To or Park Chan-wook movie, but with a little less violence. But that doesn’t mean no violence: at one point, New York Chinatown kingpin Dai Mah (Jade Wu), a character based on a real female crime boss, slits a man’s throat with the effortless focus of a butcher slaughtering a pig, and barely gets a drop of blood on her dowdy polyester housecoat.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Emigrants review – gritty old-worlders make rewarding trek to American frontier

This epic-scale adaptation of a series of novels by Vilhelm Moberg deserves its 148-minute running time, giving the plot enough space to cover a wide and deep tale of a Swedish community’s transition to the New World in the middle of the 19th century. You’d think this kind of coming-to-America story would by now be as exhausted as the poor soil that farmer Karl-Oskar Nilsson (Gustaf Skarsgaard, one of the less well known members of the illustrious Swedish thespian clan) leaves behind in Scandinavia when he sets off looking for a better life with richer sod and less control from the Lutheran puritans. But like the fragile, dry apple-tree sapling Karl-Oskar’s wife Kristina (Lisa Carlehed) and his children bring with them on the long journey, this saga takes root and flourishes, thanks to thoughtful film-making and an especially fine performance from Carlehed, whose character is the anchoring consciousness of the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
The Guardian

Nina Katchadourian: To Feel Something That Was Not of Our World review – a nightmare adventure rivetingly reimagined

The American artist recreates the incredible ordeal of a Scottish family adrift in a dinghy in the Pacific for 38 days – a story that has fascinated her since childhood. In June 1972, the Scottish farmer Dougal Robertson was sailing across the Pacific with his family when a pod of killer whales attacked their schooner, Lucette. Robertson was about to drink his morning coffee when the hull beneath his feet suddenly split to reveal the fathomless ocean. The family had approximately two minutes to gather everything they could and board the lifeboat before the ship sank into the blue. And it was on this fragile dinghy that four adults and two children managed to survive without charts or compass, against 20ft waves, circling sharks, thirst, sunstroke and starvation for a staggering 38 days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

‘Like seeing Stonehenge for the first time’: the visionary genius of Vaughan Williams

Ask people about Ralph Vaughan Williams, whose 150th anniversary we celebrate this year, and you might be told either that he is hands down Britain’s favourite composer or a parochial embarrassment whose music sounds like “a cow looking over a gate” (to quote one critic). Both judgements are usually based on just two pieces: Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis and The Lark Ascending, which have appeared at or near the top of the Classic FM Hall of Fame poll for 20 years. In 1958, in the last year of his life, he was unquestionably the grand old man of English music, yet his last major work, the ninth symphony – to my mind a masterpiece – was written off by many critics as old hat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#Sunflower#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Guardian

The Reef: Stalked review – water-phobic kayaker battles shark chomping

Director Andrew Traucki’s sequel to his own 2010 feature The Reef features a whole new cast of Australian characters battling a hefty shark near the Great Barrier Reef, but it’s essentially the same idea. Only this time round, the nearly entirely female cast features two sisters and two of their friends on a kayaking excursion that goes wrong but not through any fault of their own. Indeed, in a break with the traditional blame-the-humans strategy of these sort of when-animals-attack stories, the landlubbers aren’t being punished by the universe for hubris, or a failure to heed the warnings or some such.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Tell us about a great pick-your-own farm in the UK, for the chance to win a £200 voucher

Days of warm sunshine mean strawberries, raspberries and other summer fruits are ripening as we speak, ready to be plucked by hungry hands. So this week we’d love to hear about the best places to pick the cream of the seasonal crops. Perhaps you’ve discovered a spot in stunning surroundings, or know a local farm with variety rivalled only by farmers’ markets. Whatever makes them stand out from the crowd, we want to hear about it.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Prom 14: CBSO/Yamada review – Smyth beguiles and Rachmaninov ravishes

Ethel Smyth’s music features prominently in this year’s Proms, and the centrepiece of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra’s concert with their chief conductor designate, Kazuki Yamada, was her Concerto for Violin and Horn, written in 1927. Reflective in mood and post-Romantic in idiom, it’s a striking, bittersweet work that flanks a meditative central Elegy with two ambiguous allegros that blend wit and brilliance with plunges into nostalgia and regret.
MUSIC
The Guardian

I’ve found summer joy in being a terrible tennis player. Join me

I hadn’t touched a tennis racket for nearly 20 years when last month I decided to join an adult clinic at the local courts. I figured that whacking a ball around might help release the tension that has me up in the middle of the night, might wring me out just the way my kids are wrung out at camp, after which they come home and sleep, hard. The tennis players range from college grads to septuagenarians. Some days, 12 people show up, and we play games; others, just two, and we run drills. I used to play as a kid, and was terrible back then – competitive and erratic, a lethal combination that had me cursing a blue streak, throwing my racket with abandon, and clenching my teeth in a vise grip for hours after a lost match. Now, as then, I am terrible. And yet, I’ve found that I am also profoundly happy being terrible.
TENNIS
The Guardian

July design news: meet the Evocado and discover the Design Library

History is changing. More and more stories are being retold from different perspectives and with new analysis. Once you realise that the past is not a foreign country, but something that can be renovated, upgraded or restored, your worldview changes. Don’t like the environmental impact of avocado farming but love the taste? Make a new, locally produced fruit. Want to honour Scottish history but also provide a resource for literacy? Build the first scriptorium for 500 years. Read about these projects and more in this month’s design news.
DESIGN
The Guardian

Picture books for children – reviews

With all its strange noises and amazing skills, the human body is endlessly fascinating to children. Jane Wilsher’s new book feeds that interest with a format that’s almost as colourful and curious as human anatomy itself. Marvellous Body (What on Earth) comes with a magic lens, a sort of red magnifying glass that you pluck from the heart of the front cover, to view the inner workings of eyeballs and organs, scabby knees and baby bumps.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Sara Barron: ‘My show has something for everyone – it’s properly good or extremely mediocre’

I saw the film A Chorus Line and decided I should be an actor. But when I finally tried it professionally, I realised I lacked a crucial ingredient called “having talent”. I considered what other ways there were to be on stage and tried my hand at open mic comedy. I did that once a week, every week, for a year. I loved it and I hated it, and eventually stopped because of the parts where I hated it.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy