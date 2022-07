One of the most intense heat waves in over 200 years is unfolding across Europe with temperatures rivaling those in Death Valley -- one of the hottest places on Earth. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or a few decades before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent.

