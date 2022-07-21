ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill Country Volvo Breaks Ground On New Austin Dealership

KXAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a Volvo fan, we have some great news for you. Today Hill Country Volvo owners David Stein, Dean Buschick and Rick Davis broke ground on their SECOND dealership in the Austin market. The dealership will be located in Northwest Austin...

www.kxan.com

siliconhillsnews.com

Samsung Eyeing $160 Billion Additional Investment in Building More Chip Plants in Taylor and Austin

Last November, Samsung Electronics announced plans to build a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Taylor and invest $17 billion. But that may be just the beginning. Last week, Samsung filed papers with the Texas Comptroller’s office outlining plans for “up to ten separate fabrication facilities” if the project were located in Williamson County. Fab 1 is.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

For Just Under $4 Million, You Could Buy Doc’s Drive In Theatre

East of downtown Buda, Doc’s Drive In Theatre has been operating since 2018. And while’s it’s not looking to shutter completely, the 7.9-acre property is looking for new owners. The sale will include everything on-site, including two large movie screens, a members-only speakeasy club, a commercial kitchen, and three casitas (plus their short-term rental income flow).
BUDA, TX
Eater

South Texas Chain Taco Palenque Finally Opens in Austin With Takeout/Delivery Location

South Texas chain Taco Palenque is much-loved in the state, and after opening in Round Rock in 2021, plus one in New Braunfels, the company finally opened its first location in the city. However, it’s a ghost kitchen location with only takeout and delivery services within commercial kitchen space GhostLine Kitchens in 3400 Comsouth Drive in the McKinney neighborhood. It’s open as of July 21 with shorter-for-now breakfast and lunch menus available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively, with items like pirata tacos, burritos, and fideo. Taco Palenque owner and founder Don Pancho opened the first location in Laredo in 1987, and now there are restaurants across Texas.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

Check out CapMetro’s new Austin FC-themed electric bus

Austin FC fans will now be able to hitch a ride with dale pride, following the launch of a verde-themed CapMetro bus last week. The unveiling came as part of CapMetro's groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming McKalla Station, a new regional rail stop east of Q2 Stadium that's scheduled to open in late 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
getnews.info

Che Capital Asset Management completes acquisition of 53-acres of land in Seguin, TX, to develop a proposed light industrial warehouse project.

Real estate investment firm Che Capital Asset Management announced their successful closure on the 53-acre parcel for industrial land development. Moonshine Park is in the growing city of Seguin, Texas. In the recent development, Che Capital, the asset manager of Wise Capital Seguin Fund I, announced their successful closing on...
SEGUIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Williamson County Makes Progress in San Gabriel Fire

On Saturday, a fire erupted near Liberty Hill that continues to burn as of Monday. Throughout the weekend, crews from multiple agencies battled the blaze, which eventually spread to more than 500 acres. At last report, the San Gabriel Fire was 75 percent contained. “It’s really just a tinderbox out...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin-Round Rock ranks first in state for metro area median salary growth

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.40% for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the number one metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8%, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07% and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55%.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

The Largest Mexican Martini In ATX

Grab your friends and enjoy the largest Mexican Martini in Austin! Trudy’s is offering their XL party shaker for $30 from Monday through Thursday. It’s $39 on the weekends!. Their location on 30th is currently closed for renovations, but you can check out the other. two. This place...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Blue Hole Park In Georgetown

Take a dip at Blue Hole Park in Georgetown! This scenic lagoon is bordered by limestone bluffs along the South Fork of the San Gabriel River and does not require a reservation. The entrance to Blue Hole Park is at W. Second Street and Rock Street behind El Monumento restaurant....
GEORGETOWN, TX
