Hill Country Volvo Breaks Ground On New Austin Dealership

South Texas chain Taco Palenque is much-loved in the state, and after opening in Round Rock in 2021, plus one in New Braunfels, the company finally opened its first location in the city. However, it’s a ghost kitchen location with only takeout and delivery services within commercial kitchen space GhostLine Kitchens in 3400 Comsouth Drive in the McKinney neighborhood. It’s open as of July 21 with shorter-for-now breakfast and lunch menus available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively, with items like pirata tacos, burritos, and fideo. Taco Palenque owner and founder Don Pancho opened the first location in Laredo in 1987, and now there are restaurants across Texas.

