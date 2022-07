TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pancake lovers will want to listen up to this. Here's an opportunity to eat all of the flapjacks you want, and for a good cause!. Ryan Luce State Farm is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast! You will also get your choice of bacon and sausage, and a beverage. It's this Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse in Terre Haute.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO