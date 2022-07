We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you know me, you know where to find me: In the kitchen. At a friend’s house, at my parents’ house, at my house, heck! Sometimes you might even find me in a restaurant kitchen (if I know a cook or two that is). And it’s not just because I am naturally drawn to service (it’s the old Italian grandma in me, what can I say), it’s also because I love food. Like really, really love food. I love watching ingredients transform as they’re prepared, understanding their origin stories, playing with how they interact with one another. The way I know how to express that fascination and devotion? Cooking.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO