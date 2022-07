VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Damon Motors today announced the appointment of Alex Spiro and Greg Cappelli as the newest members of its board of directors. Alex Spiro is an American trial lawyer with a practice area that spans nearly every type of litigation or dispute across the globe. Greg Cappelli is a veteran C-level business executive and board member for numerous organizations worldwide. The appointments of Spiro and Cappelli follow Damon’s addition of Cybele Negris as the company’s first female board member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005490/en/ Greg Cappelli joins Damon Motors and is a veteran C-level business executive and board member for numerous organizations worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

