The National High School Finals Rodeo is nearing it's conclusion in Gillette with the Wyoming boy and girls in the hunt for national titles. The boys team is running 2nd overall after Thursday's performances with Tuker Carricato of Saratoga leading the 2nd go-round of the bareback with a 78 and was also leading the average with 156 on 2. Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis is 6th in the average. Broc Schwartzkoph out of Douglas is 5th in the boys cutting in the 2nd round and 3rd in the reined cow horse event. Schwartzkoph is 8th in the average of that event. Jake Schlattmann of Greybull is 6th in the 2nd round of the saddle bronc with a 67 and 7th in the average.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO