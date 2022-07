PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A juvenile boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl in Maine, according to State Police. Maine State Police said Saturday that detectives made an arrest in connection to the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin, of Mt. Vernon, Maine. State Police released few details, but did say that the two knew each other.

