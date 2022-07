Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville for nearly 36 years, won’t have to leave two slots […] The post Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO