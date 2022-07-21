Man found dead near Presumpscot River in Westbrook

RAYMOND (WGME) -- A Maine organization is asking for donations to repair the historic childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne. After a successful completion of phase one of its fundraising campaign, which allowed urgent repairs to the foundation, floors, and interior of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home in Raymond, the Hawthorne Community Association says it has launched phase two of its fundraising campaign to fully repair, upgrade, and sustain the beloved boyhood home of the author of “The Scarlet Letter.”

RAYMOND, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO