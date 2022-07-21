ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasconade County, MO

Gasconade County woman gets 12 years for murdering her stepfather

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A Gasconade County woman pleads down to a lesser charge in a murder case and is sentenced....

www.kjluradio.com

