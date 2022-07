A Sarasota County couple were arrested in Michigan in May after law enforcement says they fled Florida drug charges. According to the North Port Police Department, a special enforcement team officer tried to pull over Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend and passenger Nichole Williams (ages not provided by law enforcement) on May 31. Carpenter drove away before abandoning the vehicle and running off on foot. When the vehicle was recovered, methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, ammunition and methamphetamine packaged for sale were located inside, along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.

